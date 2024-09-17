Just in time for the fall days ahead, Sweetgreen announced its new menu items inspired by seasonal flavors. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 17, guests can enjoy three limited-time-only menu items featuring new, air-fried Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts. The lineup of new menu offerings includes the Autumn Harvest Bowl, Maple Glazed Brussels + Chicken protein plate, and the Maple Glazed Brussels + Sweet Potatoes side.

With over 30 million Harvest Bowls sold since its introduction in 2014, Sweetgreen fans have made this menu item a classic. Now, Sweetgreen is introducing a second take on the fan-favorite entree with the new Autumn Harvest Bowl, available for a limited time only. Featuring bold and classic flavors like roasted sweet potatoes, crispy apples, creamy goat cheese, blackened chicken and warm wild rice, the Autumn Harvest Bowl takes things up a notch with the addition of Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts for a seasonal twist. Tossed in extra virgin olive oil and a blend of spices, Sweetgreen’s new Brussels sprouts are air-fried for a caramelized char, then glazed with housemade maple sauce for a striking balance of savory and sweet.

In addition to a fresh take on a classic, Sweetgreen’s fall menu introduces two new menu items featuring new Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts. Adding to its lineup of protein plates, the Maple Glazed Brussels + Chicken offers a protein-packed plate featuring blackened chicken, warm wild rice, Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts, warm roasted sweet potatoes, and crispy onions, with a side of Sweetgreen’s housemade hot honey mustard. Sweetgreen is also bringing a brand new side to the menu, Maple Glazed Brussels + Sweet Potatoes,to complement any Sweetgreen order.

“Our seasonal menus are all about celebrating the flavors and ingredients our fans love during this time of year,” said Michael Kotick, VP and Head of Marketing at Sweetgreen. “This season, we wanted to highlight the comforting tastes of fall ingredients at peak freshness, while also playing on our most loved bowl. With the addition of Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts made the Sweetgreen way—air-fried and caramelized to perfection—we can’t wait for our guests to try this new version of a Sweetgreen classic!”

Sweetgreen takes pride in sourcing locally and regionally whenever possible, partnering with family-owned farms across the country to supply the hero ingredient for the fall seasonal menu. Guests visiting their local Sweetgreen can enjoy Brussels sprouts sourced from Dynasty Farms in Santa Maria, CA, Joe Czajkowski Farm in Hadley, MA, and Turek Farms in King Ferry, NY. Dynasty Farms, a well-established partner behind many Sweetgreen ingredients including kale, romaine and broccoli, is known for utilizing sustainable practices such as drip irrigation and solar fields. With the launch of Sweetgreen’s new menu, Dynasty Farms builds on its robust partnership with the brand that has supplied a number of key ingredients for its menu of signature salads, bowls and plates.

“Before we became partners with Sweetgreen, we were longtime fans of the brand,” said Wils Johnson, General Manager, Dynasty Farms. “Sweetgreen has a history of supporting our farms, helping expand our organic kale program since 2021 and being the first customer of our regional Maine romaine program that launched in 2022. We’re equally honored and excited to be one of their Brussels sprouts partners for the debut of the Autumn Harvest Bowl.”

The fall menu will be available at participating Sweetgreen locations nationwide beginning September 17, 2024, and will remain available until the end of the season. Guests can order in-store, online, or through the Sweetgreen app for pickup or delivery.