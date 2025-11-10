Sweetgreen today announced the next evolution in its mission to connect more people to real food that strengthens and nourishes. As consumers increasingly prioritize protein as the cornerstone of wellness, the brand is introducing a new macronutrient tracking tool across its digital platforms, building on earlier menu upgrades that made Sweetgreen’s menu even more protein-forward and satisfying.

The new feature allows customers to view detailed protein, carbohydrate, and fat information for every menu item and use a real-time macro calculator to see how ingredient swaps affect their meal’s nutritional balance. Whether guests are tracking macros, training for fitness goals, or simply looking to make informed choices, the tool makes it easier than ever to understand exactly what they are ordering.

As a result of adding 25 percent more protein to entrees featuring chicken with no antibiotics ever and tofu earlier this year, Sweetgreen now offers nine made from scratch menu items with 30 grams of protein or more. Together, these updates respond to the cultural movement around protein and reflect Sweetgreen’s ongoing commitment to helping guests eat real food.

Championing Real Food

In a world saturated with powders, bars, and “fortified” snacks, Sweetgreen is redefining what real fuel looks like by showing that wholesome food can deliver both performance and flavor – while still being packed with protein. With this launch, Sweetgreen reinforces its position as a leader in tech-driven personalization and sets a new standard for how fast food can deliver real nourishment without compromise.

“At Sweetgreen, we’re always looking for ways to use technology to support personalization and to better serve our customers,” said Wouleta Ayele, Chief Technology Officer at Sweetgreen. “The new macro tracking tool is designed to give guests more transparency and control, helping them make choices that fit their goals and enhance their everyday lives.”

More of What Guests Crave

Sweetgreen’s latest menu update delivers more of what guests love, including bold flavors, high-quality ingredients, and satisfying, protein-rich options designed to fit into every lifestyle.

More Protein, More Satisfaction: Nine entrees now feature more than 30 grams of protein, including favorites like the Hot Honey Chicken (52g), Harvest Bowl (40g), and Chicken Pesto Parm (39g).

“Sweetgreen has always been rooted in enabling our consumers to personalize their experience,” said Zipporah Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at Sweetgreen. “As people look for food that’s both better for them and aligned with their evolving nutritional needs, we’re continuing to lead the charge by making real, nourishing meals easier to access and enjoy every day.”

For more information about Sweetgreen and its latest menu innovations, visit www.sweetgreen.com and follow @Sweetgreen on social media.