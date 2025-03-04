Today, Sweetgreen announced the launch of Ripple Fries, a fresh take on a fast food staple made with just five simple ingredients, including avocado oil. As the first national brand to offer fries that are air-fried and prepared without seed oils, Sweetgreen is proving that even the most iconic comfort foods can be made with cleaner ingredients and healthier cooking methods. Without ever sacrificing flavor, this launch is another step in Sweetgreen’s mission to redefine fast food. Guests can now enjoy Ripple Fries at Sweetgreen locations nationwide, available for order in-store, on the Sweetgreen app, or via the website.

Fries You Can Feel Good About

Crafted to complement Sweetgreen’s bold, chef-crafted menu, Ripple Fries deliver the iconic taste of a crispy, golden exterior, with a light center. Made from freshly cut russet potatoes, Ripple Fries are seasoned with a blend of salt and herbs and air-fried in avocado oil. Designed for dipping, they come with a choice of two new signature housemade sauces: Garlic Aioli and Pickle Ketchup.

“Creating the perfect French fry is both an art and a science,” said Chef Chad Brauze, Head of Culinary at Sweetgreen. “We know people love crispy, flavorful fries, so we set out to craft the best un-fried version possible. Ripple Fries deliver the perfect balance of crunch and flavor—great for dipping, snacking, or pairing with any Sweetgreen order.”

Ripple Fries are the latest step in Sweetgreen’s mission to redefine fast food with cleaner ingredients, healthier cooking methods and responsible sourcing. The new addition joins Sweetgreen’s lineup of real, high-quality ingredients prepared with extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil, following the brand’s transition to better-for-you cooking oils last year.

Expanding the Menu Beyond the Bowl

Sweetgreen is always listening to its guests, evolving beyond salads to offer more delicious entrées and sides. During a successful menu test in Los Angeles, customers got their first taste of Ripple Fries, joining Sweetgreen on its journey to reimagine a fast food classic. Word spread fast (thanks to some seriously passionate fry fans on social media), and before long, requests for a national launch were rolling in. Now, Sweetgreen is excited to make it official, giving guests a bite of something new.

“At Sweetgreen, we’re on a mission to transform fast food so that it’s not just quick and craveable, but also made with high-quality ingredients and thoughtful cooking methods,” said Nicolas Jammet, Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer. “Ripple Fries are a perfect example of this shift. We took an iconic fast food staple and reimagined it with simplicity, flavor, and no seed oils. This launch is another step forward in redefining what fast food can be.”

Ripple Fries join the ranks of Sweetgreen’s culinary innovations, following the launch of Caramelized Garlic Steak and air-fried Maple-Glazed Brussels last year, which were part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to offering more rich and flavorful options. A nod to the beloved pairing of salad and fries, guests can now enjoy this classic duo with a fresh take pairing their favorite Sweetgreen bowl with Ripple Fries. Ripple Fries are now available at Sweetgreen locations nationwide. Guests can visit their local restaurant or place an order through Sweetgreen’s website or mobile app. Stay tuned to Sweetgreen’s channels for more exciting menu updates and upcoming innovations