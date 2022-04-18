Sweetgreen Labels Items with Low Carbon Footprints

With Earth Day right around the corner, sweetgreen launched its newest iteration of their Low Carbon Collection to spotlight its carbon-conscious menu items and encourage customers to make sustainable choices.

sweetgreen’s Low Carbon Collection features the Guacamole Greens, Super Green Goddess, Crispy Rice Bowl, Shroomami, and is fully transparent about which sweetgreen bowls emit the least carbon, making it easy for customers to know exactly what to order when looking to make the smallest carbon footprint.

Starting this week, sweetgreen has also partnered with MOLD, an online and print magazine about designing the future of food, on Instagram @thisismold, celebrating the lifecycles of all the human and non-human collaborators that feed and nurture us.