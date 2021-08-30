Sweetgreen Launches Campaign to Celebrate Naomi Osaka and Return of U.S. Open

On August 30 and August 31, sweetgreen is launching a new out-of-home campaign across NYC to celebrate the ongoing partnership with Naomi Osaka and return of the US Open, furthering their mission to inspire the next generation of healthy eaters.



sweetgreen will also be stationed in New York’s Union Square Plaza with limited edition merchandise, signed by Osaka, as well as the tennis star’s favorite green tea she collaborated with the salad chain to create.