Sweetgreen Launches Early Summer Menu

sweetgreen is launching its Early Summer menu (June 10th - August 4th) and its highly anticipated, seasonal fan-favorite, burrata, is back.

The company believes food tastes better when it’s in season - which is why it waits all year long for its favorite fruits and veggies to come to life for its early summer menu. It’s also why guests will see different versions of its seasonal offerings depending on what is locally available and in season in each market.

For example, some of the company's locations (BOS, CHI, DMV, NYC, PHL) will see the Berry + Burrata Bowl - made with blueberries, strawberries, burrata, tomatoes, cucumbers, basil, mint, roasted almonds, spring mix, shredded kale, and topped with Balsamic Vinaigrette. And in other markets (ATL, DEN, LA, MIA, SF, TX), customers will have the Peach + Burrata Bowl - made with a double serving of peaches, burrata, tomatoes, cucumbers, basil, mint, roasted almonds, spring mix, shredded kale and topped with balsamic vinaigrette. Not only are these fruits in peak season, but they are available locally, which makes all the difference when it comes to taste.

The Early Summer Menu is also the first menu sweetgreen is launching with its all-new visual identity. All of the seasonal ordering, wayfinding signage, and menu boards will be updated with the new fonts, colors, and logos.