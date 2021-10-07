Sweetgreen Launches Fall Menu with New and Returning Dishes

Sweetgreen, the seasonal restaurant on a mission to connect people to real food, is launching its fall menu, featuring a brand new, plant-forward side dish alongside the return of several seasonal favorites our customers know and love.

Nothing rings in fall at sweetgreen like the fan-favorite Chicken & Brussels. Spring mix, and chopped romaine are topped with savory blackened chicken, two heaping scoops of roasted brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, crisp apples, roasted almonds, and a sweet and tart Cranberry Maple Vinaigrette. Pro tip: try goat cheese as a tangy add on.

For a dish that warms from the inside out, the Curry Cauliflower bowl is the perfect blend of spicy from the curry roasted cauliflower and sweetgreen hot sauce, sweet from raisins, and herby from fresh cilantro. Those ingredients are paired with arugula, warm quinoa, blackened chicken, shredded cabbage, and a creamy Peppercorn Tahina Dressing.