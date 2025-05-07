Sweetgreen announced the launch of its first-ever KBBQ menu, a bold new offering created in collaboration with COTE Korean Steakhouse, the first and only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in America, with locations in Manhattan, Miami, Singapore, and a forthcoming outpost in Las Vegas. Launching nationwide on May 13 for a limited time, the menu features three new entrees that combine Sweetgreen’s fresh ingredients with rich, vibrant flavors of classic Korean barbecue, inspired by COTE’s commitment to quality.

Sweetgreen’s KBBQ menu with COTE draws inspiration from classic Korean dishes.

Building on Sweetgreen’s longstanding history of partnering with renowned chefs and culinary innovators, the new KBBQ menu underscores its commitment to reimagining the fast casual dining experience and bringing innovative flavors, high-quality ingredients and chef-caliber menu items to customers nationwide.

Since introducing grass-fed, pasture-raised steak with a caramelized garlic flavor to menus nationwide last year, customers have been craving more ways to enjoy this popular protein. Now, Sweetgreen is expanding on that fan favorite with a new sweet and spicy Korean BBQ glaze, capturing the irresistible flavor combination that people love.

“Korean barbecue is all about connection—sharing food, stories, and moments around the table,” said Nicolas Jammet, Sweetgreen Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer. “That spirit of community is something we deeply value at Sweetgreen, and it’s what makes this collaboration with our friends at COTE so exciting. By bringing together our fresh, high-quality ingredients with the bold and vibrant flavors of Korean BBQ, we’re offering an experience that’s more than just a meal. It’s a celebration of coming together.”

Mouthwatering New Ingredients in Three Bold Entrees

The collaboration introduces new ingredients to Sweetgreen's menu for a limited time, including the brand new KBBQ-glazed steak, along with other additions like apple kimchi sauce, fresh cucumber kimchi and pickled cabbage.

From rich and savory to light and crisp, the new KBBQ menu brings dynamic flavor for every mood:

The KBBQ Steak Bowlstrikes a balance for something satisfying yet filling. Featuring tender grass-fed steak finished with a savory-sweet KBBQ glaze, it’s layered with crisp romaine, fluffy white rice, apple kimchi sauce, spicy roasted broccoli, cucumber kimchi, and pickled cabbage.

The KBBQ Steak Plateoffers a more indulgent take—ideal for a bold lunch or a comforting dinner. KBBQ steak is paired with cucumber kimchi, a hint of spice, fluffy white rice, and tangy pickled cabbage.

The Cucumber Kimchi Crunch Saladis a lighter, veggie-forward option—bold and refreshing with every bite. Spicy, tangy, and packed with crunch, this salad layers roasted sweet potato, crisp romaine and spring mix, spicy broccoli, and fresh cucumber kimchi with a bold KBBQ glaze and apple kimchi sauce. It’s all finished with tangy pickled cabbage and crispy onions for a fresh yet fiery bite.

“Sweetgreen is a brand that I have always admired–from their dedication to sourcing to their ability to bring joy to a broad, national audience,” said Simon Kim, Founder and CEO of Gracious Hospitality Management (COTE Korean Steakhouse and COQODAQ). “At COTE, we live by a beef-and-leaf philosophy—serving steak alongside pickled vegetables. It’s all about balance, the yin and the yang. This collaboration brings the spirit of Korean BBQ to a whole new audience in an unexpected way that feels both authentic and accessible. It’s rare to find a partner who shares our values and standards, but with Sweetgreen, the connection was immediate—it felt organic, like we were speaking the same language.”

COTE Korean Steakhouse joins a celebrated roster of renowned Michelin-starred chefs and culinary partners who have co-created bold, seasonal dishes with Sweetgreen over the past decade, including David Chang, founder of Momofuku restaurant group, Chefs Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer of Miami’s Boia De, Dan Barber, Founder and Chef of Blue Hill, and Chef Nancy Silverton of Osteria Mozza.

Early Access For SG Rewards

Sweetgreen’s partnership with COTE Korean Steakhouse arrives just as the brand rolls out SG Rewards, its new loyalty program designed to make every eligible Sweetgreen order more rewarding. The program lets members earn points toward free items, unlock surprise offers, and enjoy exclusive early access to limited-time menu drops like the KBBQ collaboration. SG Rewards members can get a first taste of the new KBBQ menu on May 12 when they order through the Sweetgreen app or at order.sweetgreen.com.

This early access perk is just one of the many ways the program rewards guests for being part of the Sweetgreen community. Fans can sign up for SG Rewards* for free today to unlock early access and be among the first to try this limited-time menu before it officially launches!

To stay on top of Sweetgreen news, visit www.sweetgreen.com, and follow along @Sweetgreen on Instagram and TikTok.