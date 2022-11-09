Sweetgreen Launches First Plant-Based Partnership

sweetgreen, in collaboration with Meati, is debuting a new flavor-packed, warm + hearty option - the Miso Meati Bowl - available just in time for the cooler months ahead.

This marks sweetgreen's first plant-based partnership and Meati's first time joining the menu at any fast casual restaurant.

Following recent brand learnings from customer surveys, the new menu item checks all the boxes for the most requested menu addition: a high-protein vegan option. To introduce the new plant-powered protein, sweetgreen is tapping Meati for its beloved nutrient-rich mushroom root protein—a partnership inspired by the brands’ similar food ethos and shared goal of creating a positive, sustainable impact on the planet.



The Miso Meati Bowl is available for order starting Thursday, Nov 10th at sweetgreen's Culver City Food Lab.