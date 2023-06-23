Sweetgreen Launches Mediterranean Mezze Bowl Exclusively on Grubhub

Grubhub and sweetgreen are helping diners ring in the unofficial start of summer with the launch of the new Mediterranean Mezze bowl. Here are the details: Inspired by sweetgreen’s fan favorite hummus crunch salad, the new offering delivers fresh flavors for the summer months, including warm quinoa, olives, basil, pesto vinaigrette, and sweetgreen’s fan favorite hummus, transporting diners straight to the Mediterranean.

The bowl is exclusively available on Grubhub now until August 14.

