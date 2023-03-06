Sweetgreen Launches New Catering Service

sweetgreen has launched its new catering service as the perfect healthy option to fuel teams at their next catered event or meeting.

sweetgreen constantly aims to meet consumers where they are and their newly launched catering program is no different, offering fresh and individually packaged meals that meet a number of dietary needs for your team members. With a variety of made-to-order dishes, including both salads and grain bowls that offer meat and vegan-friendly options, sweetgreen has all your bases covered including side dishes, beverages and dessert.

Starting today, Monday, March 6 - March 12, sweetgreen is offering 25% off on your first order with promo code cateringsg25.