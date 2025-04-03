Sweetgreen announced the nationwide launch of SG Rewards, a free loyalty program designed to give guests more of what they love. Built with flexibility and guest feedback in mind, SG Rewards allows members to earn 10 points for every eligible dollar spent, unlocking more perks and access to members-only deals. The program also offers members the opportunity to enjoy their favorite entrees or sides for free when they redeem their points—including the new Ripple Fries, Sweetgreen’s latest menu addition.

“We’re constantly inspired by our community, and SG Rewards reflects what our fans love most about Sweetgreen,” said Jonathan Neman, CEO and Co-Founder of Sweetgreen. “Rooted in what our guests love, SG Rewards offers more value, more flexibility and more ways to enjoy Sweetgreen—from everyday surprise & delight moments to members-only deals and special perks.”

SG Rewards makes earning and redeeming points simple. With every eligible dollar getting members closer to rewards, Sweetgreen fans can enjoy a seamless experience whether they’re on-the-go or dining in. Members can skip the line by ordering ahead through the Sweetgreen app or scan in-store for a quick and effortless checkout. The launch reflects Sweetgreen’s commitment to enhancing the guest experience through digital innovation, making it more convenient than ever to order, earn, and enjoy rewards.

Ripple Fries on SG Rewards

The nationwide rollout of SG Rewards comes on the heels of Sweetgreen’s iconic launch of Ripple Fries—the first air-fried, seed oil-free fries offered by a national restaurant brand. Made from freshly cut russet potatoes, these fries are seasoned with a blend of salt and herbs and air-fried in avocado oil for a healthier twist on the classic. Paired with Sweetgreen’s housemade Garlic Aioli and Pickle Ketchup, Ripple Fries quickly became a fan favorite, with guests enjoying them all day long, especially in the afternoons and on weekends.

Now, through SG Rewards, guests can redeem points for free Ripple Fries as part of their loyalty perks*. New members who join SG Rewards will receive 1,000 bonus points on their first eligible purchase throughout April, and existing members who make an eligible purchase now through April 11 will also earn 1,000 bonus points—equivalent to a free order of Ripple Fries! To receive these bonus points, create an account on the Sweetgreen app or online or open your existing account, place an order for a salad, bowl, or protein plate, and receive 1,000 bonus points in your account within 24 hours. Guests have the option to redeem their bonus points for free Ripple Fries with their next purchase.

Order, Earn, Enjoy

To join SG Rewards, customers can download the Sweetgreen app, available on the App Store and Google Play, or visit https://order.sweetgreen.com/sg-rewards. Once the app is installed, fans can register and start earning points with their first purchase, gaining access to all the rewards and perks SG Rewards has to offer.​ Guests who already have a Sweetgreen account will be automatically enrolled in the new program.

To stay up-to-date on the latest menu additions and offers, guests can visit Sweetgreen.com or check the Sweetgreen app.

*See SG Rewards Terms for details. Limit one (1) 1000 bonus point offer per customer. Ripple Fries not available at select stores or outpost orders. Minimum purchase requirements, delivery and other fees apply to rewards redeemed via delivery. Reward discount applied before taxes and other fees. Rewards are subject to change.