On the heels of Sweetgreen’s viral fall campaign featuring Nic Vansteenberghe, Nicolandria Nation fans flooded the internet with one question: “Where’s Olandria?” Sweetgreen responded with a co-created collab bowl that’s as extra and iconic as this breakout couple themselves. The Ranchy Baddie Bowl is the perfect mix of heat and crunch, and is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide starting October 6.

Created with Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, the Ranchy Baddie Bowl is all about the perfect connection we love: Sweetgreen’s creamy Green Goddess Ranch colliding with hot sauce and crunchy toppings. The bowl features Kale, White Rice, Blackened Chicken, Shredded Cabbage, Tortilla Chips, Sweet Potatoes, Jammy Tomatoes, and Crispy Onions. It’s sweet, spicy, and a little chaotic – in all the right ways, and sure to make everyone’s heads turn.

This drop celebrates how Sweetgreen and Nicolandria Nation come together around food that tastes amazing and feels even better to eat. Olandria and Nic are rallying Nicolandria Nation to help make the Ranchy Baddie Bowl the top seller at Sweetgreen.

“Sweetgreen has always been about listening to our community, and this collaboration is the perfect example of that,” said Zipporah Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of Sweetgreen. “Fans wanted Nicolandria, and we’re excited to deliver a bowl that channels their bold energy while staying true to our ethos: food that’s fresh, flavorful, and rooted in real ingredients from farmers and partners we know and trust.”

“Working with Sweetgreen on the Ranchy Baddie Bowl has been such a fun ride,” said Nic Vansteenberghe. “We loved creating something together that we can’t wait for the fans to try.”

“The fans asked, and Sweetgreen delivered,” said Olandria Carthen. “Getting to create this bowl with Nic has been such a blast. The Ranchy Baddie Bowl is spicy, playful, and packed with personality and we can’t wait for everyone to taste it.”

From the villa to your local Sweetgreen, consider this a bombshell drop. The Ranchy Baddie Bowl is available now through October 27 at participating Sweetgreen locations and via the Sweetgreen app. For more information, visit Sweetgreen.com, and follow Sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @sweetgreen.