Sweetgreen Launches Winter Menu

sweetgreen will be launching their winter menu on January 13, featuring some amazing seasonal dishes that invite diners to enjoy hearty, seasonal options to start the new year.

Available to order exclusively through the sweetgreen app or website is the brand new Seafood Remoulade, intended to highlight sweetgreen’s fresh seafood options. Made with either roasted steelhead, roasted shrimp (Miami and Texas), or blackened catfish (Atlanta only), and topped with remoulade dressing, the salad is creamy, savory, and acidic, reminiscent of indulging in a seafood po boy.

Also back by popular demand is sweetgreen’s Crispy Chicken Salad, a lighter alternative to your favorite crispy chicken sandwich, with blackened chicken, chopped pickles, tomatoes, shredded cabbage, raw carrots, two servings of crispy rice, chopped romaine, baby spinach and topped with a remoulade dressing, and the Miso Bowl made with blackened chicken, miso root vegetables, shredded cabbage, basil, roasted almonds, warm wild rice, shredded kale, and miso sesame ginger dressing.

sweetgreen’s winter menu will be available through March 30.