On August 1, Sweetgreen invites guests to celebrate its roots in honor of 18 years of its Guacamole Greens salad, known by fans as “Guac Greens” for short. Introduced at the very beginning of Sweetgreen’s journey, the salad features a vibrant combination of roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, crisp greens, tortilla chips, and ripe avocado. True to its guacamole inspiration, the dish is finished with a lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette and a fresh squeeze of lime. Guac Greens remains a customer favorite, celebrated for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and uncompromising flavor, even as the company has grown and expanded its menu significantly since its founding in 2007.

Honoring Sweetgreen’s Roots

When Guac Greens first debuted 18 years ago, Sweetgreen looked a little different. Back then, the company operated out of a single 560-square-foot-restaurant, but menu innovation was already at the heart of everything they did. The inspiration for the salad came from co-founder Nicolas Jammet’s love of guacamole and his desire to reinvent it: “How do you take those beloved ingredients and transform them into a salad to get the guac experience?”

Originally called “Guac Deconstructed,” the salad introduced a concept that would come to define Sweetgreen: craveable classics reimagined as food that feels as good for you as it tastes. Over time, Sweetgreen has kept Guac Greens fresh with thoughtful updates, like adding extra chicken, while staying true to its original idea. Its enduring popularity is a testament to both the salad’s originality and the strong connection it continues to have with customers. “Guac Greens continues to resonate because it’s Sweetgreen at our best,” explained Jammet.

Bold Flavor, Real Impact

True to Sweetgreen’s reputation, Guac Greens was ahead of its time, not only in flavor but in sourcing integrity. Back in 2007, Jammet built Sweetgreen’s supply chain from the ground up, spending time at the Dupont Circle Farmers Market in D.C. to develop trusted relationships with local farmers. He recalled how the market’s founder supported their vision: “Once she knew we were serious about our idea, she walked us around the farmers market and introduced us to every single farmer there. Some of those relationships are still going strong even now,” said Jammet.

Today, Guac Greens stands as a symbol of Sweetgreen’s commitment to cultivating strong community roots. Guac Greens embodies Sweetgreen’s Win, Win, Win philosophy: when farmers’ hard work is truly valued, customers enjoy bold flavors and natural goodness, and Sweetgreen continues to grow.

Special Perks and Celebrations for Sweetgreen Rewards Members

To celebrate National Avocado Day on July 31 and mark this birthday milestone on August 1, SG Rewards members can add free avocado to a purchase of any entree on August 1 on the Sweetgreen app, order.sweetgreen.com, or in store*. SG Rewards members can redeem online by applying the offer at checkout, or in-store, by scanning their Sweetgreen app’s QR code at checkout.

As the company reflects on the incredible success of the past 18 years, this special promotion serves as an opportunity to honor its roots and pay homage to the meal that started its journey. Signing up for SG Rewards is fast, free, and available now through the Sweetgreen app. To stay tuned for more details and hear other Sweetgreen news, visit www.sweetgreen.com, and follow along @Sweetgreen on social media.

*Customers must sign up for SG Rewards by 7/31 at 6pm PST to be eligible for the promotion. While supplies last. Limit 1 per customer. Scan to redeem not available at kiosks. Offer not available on 3rd party delivery platforms. Minimum purchase requirements, delivery and other fees may apply to rewards redeemed via delivery. See Terms for details.