Sweetgreen announced the nominations of Monty Moran, former co-CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Dawn Ostroff, former Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer at Spotify, to stand for election to the company’s Board of Directors at its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

“Monty and Dawn bring a wealth of experience in scaling brands, driving operational excellence, and building strong company cultures,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and CEO of Sweetgreen. “Monty’s leadership in transforming Chipotle into one of the most successful restaurant companies in the world, combined with Dawn’s expertise in content, brand storytelling, and digital innovation, will help us continue redefining fast food and deepening our connection with customers. We’re thrilled about the prospect of welcoming them to the Sweetgreen team.”

Monty Moran has a proven track record of scaling businesses and fostering strong leadership cultures. As former co-CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Monty helped the company grow from a regional brand into a national powerhouse, recognized for its focus on high-quality ingredients and a people-first culture. Prior to Chipotle, Monty was CEO of Denver-based law firm Messner and Reeves, LLC, where he led for a decade. An entrepreneur, author, speaker, and filmmaker, Monty is passionate about leadership, culture, and human connection—values that align deeply with Sweetgreen’s mission.

Dawn Ostroff is a media and technology industry veteran with a deep understanding of brand building and consumer engagement. As former Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer at Spotify, Dawn played a pivotal role in expanding the platform’s global content strategy, overseeing podcasts, music, and advertising. Prior to Spotify, she held executive leadership roles at Condé Nast, The CW, Lifetime, and UPN, shaping content and storytelling strategies that have reached millions. Dawn also served on the boards of Activision Blizzard and Westfield Corporation, both of which were acquired in multi-billion-dollar deals. Her expertise will help Sweetgreen continue to strengthen its brand and digital presence, fostering deeper connections with its community.

Concurrent with these nominations, longstanding directors Youngme Moon and Valerie Jarrett have decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders.

“Valerie and Youngme have been instrumental in shaping Sweetgreen’s governance and strategy, bringing deep expertise and unwavering dedication to our board. As Chair of our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance (NESG) Committee, Valerie has provided invaluable leadership, helping to guide the company’s long-term vision with insight and purpose. Youngme’s contributions on both the NESG and Compensation Committees have been equally impactful, ensuring that we continue to grow in a way that is both thoughtful and sustainable. We are deeply grateful for their service and leadership,” Neman said.