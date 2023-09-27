Sweetgreen to Offer Discount to Customers Wearing Sports Jerseys

Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced its new campaign “Team Jersey Thursdays,” offering 20% off entrees to in-store diners wearing sports jerseys on Thursday evenings exclusively in Houston and Dallas locations. Running from September 28 to October 26, fans can get the MVP treatment when they visit their local Sweetgreen sporting any jersey they have, from Little League to NFL.

“With fall sports in full swing, we’re excited to welcome in athletes and fans who want to enjoy a delicious meal that’s hearty enough to fuel an athlete,” said Michael Kotick, VP of Marketing at Sweetgreen. “Rooted in our mission to connect more people to real food, we are excited to welcome Texans to the Sweetgreen table on Thursday.”

To kick off “Team Jersey Thursdays,” Sweetgreen is teaming up with professional athletes to share their custom orders so fans can eat like their favorite athletes. Houston Astros player and loyal Sweetgreen customer, Jeremy Peña is a big fan of building a Custom Bowl. To get Jeremy’s favorite order, customers can build their bowl with double blackened chicken, double warm wild rice, roasted corn + peppers, goat cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, spicy broccoli topped with Lime Cilantro Dressing and Sweetgreen’s Hot Sauce.

“As a professional athlete, health has always been a top priority of mine,” said Jeremy Peña. “I have to be very conscious of what I put into my body and with Sweetgreen, I know that my meal is made with real, fresh ingredients. Whether I’m loading up for a big game or celebrating a win, Sweetgreen has become my go-to for a fast, nutritious meal.”

Sweetgreen offers a variety of delicious seasonal menu items including salads and grain bowls made with fresh produce delivered each morning to their stores. Each season, Sweetgreen refreshes its menu with limited edition items that celebrate the season's best ingredients, along with fan-favorites that customers know and love including its famous Harvest Bowl and Guacamole Greens.