Sweetgreen Offering Harvest Bowl for $10 for One Week

Starting November 1 for one week only, sweetgreen is offering its fan-favorite bowl for only $10 nationally.



The Harvest Bowl, originally introduced to sweetgreen’s menu in 2008, features hearty ingredients like warm wild rice, roasted chicken, sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, almonds, shredded kale and balsamic vinaigrette. As the most popular core menu item sold to new and existing customers, the special promo is available for everyone to enjoy through digital and in-store order.