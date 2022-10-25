Sweetgreen to Open First Digital-Only Location on October 26

Sweetgreen is delivering on its commitment to convenience with its digital-only location. The fast-casual brand’s most innovative format to date is set to open in Mount Vernon Square at 601 Massachusetts Ave NW on Wednesday, October 26.

As a part of their larger mission to make healthy foods more accessible, sweetgreen is providing a frictionless grab-and-go experience that is dedicated to orders placed online or through the app for pick up. The 2,190-square-foot space will not feature interior dining or a front-service makeline as space is dedicated to pick up shelving only. The restaurant will feature an outdoor patio for those who choose to stay and dine.

For every bowl sold on opening day, sweetgreen will donate a bowl to Food Rescue US to nourish Washington DC's food insecure. Food Rescue US is a national, technology-driven nonprofit that reduces food waste and hunger in America by transferring excess fresh food from local businesses to social service agencies to serve the food insecure.

Alongside staple menu items, the Mount Vernon location will open with sweetgreen’s fall menu, which brings back the popular Chicken and Brussels salad and Curry Cauliflower warm bowl, as well as seasonal online exclusive dishes like the Sweet Balsamic Brussels.