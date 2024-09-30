Sweetgreen , the mission-driven restaurant brand connecting more people to real food, announced the opening of its first Carolina location in Uptown Charlotte at One Independence Center. The 2,479-square-foot Charlotte location marks a significant milestone amidst the brand’s continued nationwide expansion.

“We’re so grateful for the warm welcome and excitement around Sweetgreen coming to North Carolina to join the Queen City,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-founder and CEO of Sweetgreen. “As we expand across the Carolinas, we’re looking forward to teaming up with local partners in the Southeast to serve fresh delicious meals to the community.”

Since its founding, Sweetgreen has stayed true to its mission of prioritizing quality, sustainable ingredients and fresh produce. Its menu of salads, warm bowls, protein plates and sides features longtime favorites including the Harvest Bowl and Crispy Rice Bowl, alongside protein-packed offerings like the Miso Glazed Salmon and Steakhouse Chopped.

Sweetgreen’s North Carolina debut comes on the heels of its latest menu launch celebrating fall flavors with three limited-time-only menu items featuring new air-fried Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts. The lineup of new menu items includes the Autumn Harvest Bowl, Maple Glazed Brussels + Chicken protein plate and the Maple Glazed Brussels + Sweet Potatoes side. Each new entree features select local ingredients sourced for the new Charlotte location including goat cheese from Goat Lady Dairy and sweet potatoes from farmer Randall Watkins of Watkins Farms .

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sweetgreen and bring our farm-fresh goat cheese to fans of their popular menu. At Goat Lady Dairy, we share Sweetgreen’s passion for connecting people to high-quality ingredients that both taste and look amazing. We can’t wait for the Charlotte community to enjoy the perfect pairing of our creamy goat cheese with Sweetgreen’s signature flavors,” said Carrie Bradds, Owner of Goat Lady Dairy.

With a deep commitment to the communities it serves, Sweetgreen is proud to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for its Uptown Charlotte opening to give back and make a positive impact. The Food Bank serves over 950 partner agencies across 24 counties, 14 in North Carolina and 10 in South Carolina. For every meal purchased on opening day, the restaurant will donate a meal to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to nourish people experiencing food insecurity in the area.

In honor of its first North Carolina opening, Sweetgreen is throwing a kick-off party on opening day, Monday, September 30. The community is invited to join for a day of celebration and giveaways, including customized trucker hats from Girl Tribe Co , a limited-edition ice cream flavor inspired by Sweetgreen from Golden Cow Creamery , and coffee mugs from Sweetgreen, from 10:30am – 1:30pm, while supplies last.

The Uptown space will accommodate up to 42 diners inside and 26 diners on the restaurant’s patio. For pick-up or delivery options, customers can visit order.sweetgreen.com , or download the Sweetgreen app. Located at 101 North Tryon Street, Suite 101, Sweetgreen Uptown will be open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 AM to 10:00 PM, and Sunday from 10:30 AM-8:00 PM.