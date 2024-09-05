National restaurant brand Sweetgreen will open its first-ever Ohio-based restaurant in the Short North on Sept. 4, introducing its craveable salads, plates and bowls to Columbus. To celebrate, the brand is bringing the community together for a grand opening activation with local partners and new neighbors.

Known for its vibrant fan culture and booming culinary scene, Columbus has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of its first Sweetgreen. The city has been one of the most requested locations for Sweetgreen to expand to, with fans sharing their enthusiasm online and local media tracking the countdown to the grand opening.

“We can’t wait to open the doors at our flagship Ohio restaurant in this lively Columbus neighborhood,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sweetgreen. “With local ingredients sourced from across the midwest, we’re excited to bring the Sweetgreen flavor to Columbus’ iconic food scene. It’s been a long time coming, and we are so grateful to the Columbus community for embracing us with open arms!”

Sweetgreen invites the community to experience the first taste with a day of celebration and giveaways. The grand opening celebration will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 10:15 a.m. and doors opening immediately following at 10:30. Giveaways include mini bouquets from Rosie The Flower Truck , fresh juice sips from Native Cold Pressed Juices , free ice cream scoops from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams , and Sweetgreen swag (all available while supplies last).

The full menu of salads, warm bowls, protein plates, and sides will be available for purchase for dine-in, delivery or carry-out, including long-time favorites like the Harvest Bowl and Crispy Rice Bowl as well as the new Caramelized Garlic Steak, which is seasoned with a garlic spice blend and finished in a gentle toss of extra virgin olive oil and herbs. Sweetgreen’s customizable menu holds over two billion flavor combinations with a variety of fresh ingredients and signature dressings that guests crave.

With every new restaurant opening, Sweetgreen teams up with a local partner to give back to the community. Sweetgreen is proud to announce its partnership with Mid-Ohio Food Collective to help fight food insecurity in Central Ohio. For every meal purchased on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to the Mid-Ohio Kitchen at the Reeb Center to provide nourishing meals to Central Ohioans.

Located at 700 North High Street, Sweetgreen Columbus will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The 3,605-square-foot space will accommodate up to 46 diners and features an open kitchen concept that allows guests to visualize scratch-made food prepared daily. Additionally, Sweetgreen’s expansion into Ohio builds on the brand’s network of trusted suppliers and growers in the region, of which will be displayed on the restaurant’s source board in support of the brand’s effort to redefine menu transparency.