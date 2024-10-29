Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand connecting more people to real food, announced the opening of its second North Carolina location in North Hills in Raleigh at 4158 Main St. The new location arrives on the heels of Sweetgreen’s recent Charlotte opening, signaling continued growth and thoughtful expansion in the Carolinas.

“We’re thrilled by the community’s excitement for Sweetgreen’s first Raleigh location,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-founder and CEO of Sweetgreen. “Raleigh’s connection to local farming really aligns with our commitment to fresh, sustainable ingredients. We’re looking forward to being part of a city that values quality and supports local growers.”

Since its inception in 2007, Sweetgreen has prioritized sourcing quality, sustainable ingredients and fresh produce. Its menu of salads, warm bowls, protein plates and sides feature fan-favorites such as the Harvest Bowl and Crispy Rice Bowl, alongside protein-packed plates like the Miso Glazed Salmon and Caramelized Garlic Steak.

Sweetgreen’s Raleigh opening follows the brand’s latest menu launch: Fall Harvest. The seasonal menu features three limited-time-only menu items with the new, air-fried Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts: the Autumn Harvest Bowl, Maple Glazed Brussels + Chicken protein plate and the Maple Glazed Brussels + Sweet Potatoes side. Each new entree features select local ingredients, including goat cheese from Goat Lady Dairy and sweet potatoes from farmer Randall Watkins of Watkins Farms.

“As a third-generation farmer and one of the youngest certified organic farmers in North Carolina, my family’s commitment goes beyond just growing organic produce—we’re focused on promoting health in our communities. Building trust with partners is essential, and Sweetgreen aligns perfectly with our mission of sustainability and providing the freshest food possible,” says Randall Watkins, owner of Watkins Farm. “We’re proud to work with a brand that’s paving the way for the next generation of farmers to thrive.”

With a deep commitment to the communities it serves, Sweetgreen is proud to partner with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina for its Raleigh opening to give back. The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina works together with 700+ partner programs across 34 counties to overcome hunger and create an environment where everyone in North Carolina can thrive. For every meal purchased on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to nourish people in Raleigh experiencing food insecurity.

To celebrate the North Hills opening, Sweetgreen is throwing a kick-off party on opening day, Tuesday, October 29 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The community is invited to join for a day of celebration and giveaways, including live music by Paige King Johnson, an exclusive sweet potato ice cream created by Two Roosters and Sweetgreen’s local supplier Happy Dirt Produce, goat cheese tastings from Goat Lady Dairy, a coffee bar by Camino Coffee Cart, and kids hats from Sweetgreen, all while supplies last.

The North Hills space will accommodate up to 38 diners inside and 12 diners on the restaurant’s patio. For pick-up or delivery options, customers can visit order.sweetgreen.com, or download the Sweetgreen app. Located at 4158 Main at North Hills St, Suite 103, Sweetgreen North Hills will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.