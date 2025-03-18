Sweetgreen announced the opening of its first Richmond location in Carytown. The 2,162-square-foot location marks an exciting milestone as Sweetgreen’s 250th restaurant, furthering the brand’s expansion across the country.

“Sweetgreen was founded just a couple of hours from Richmond with the goal of bringing communities together through fresh, high-quality food,” said Jonathan Neman, Co-founder and CEO of Sweetgreen. “We’re honored to carry that mission forward in Carytown, partnering with local businesses and serving delicious meals made with real ingredients. Opening our 250th location here makes this moment even more special, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with the Richmond community.”

Since its founding in Washington, D.C. in 2007 and expansion across the DMV, Sweetgreen continues to partner with local farmers and growers to bring guests real, delicious food. Sweetgreen’s Carytown location will feature goat cheese from FireFly Farms, one of the brand’s first suppliers and longest partnerships born out of the Dupont Circle farmers market in D.C.

“We have been a partner of Sweetgreen for sixteen years, and are thrilled to bring our farm-fresh goat cheese to the Richmond area. At FireFly Farms, we prioritize producing high-quality, delicious cheese from fresh milk, and we can’t wait for the Richmond community to enjoy the perfect pairing of our goat cheese with Sweetgreen’s signature flavors,” said Mike Koch, Co-founder of FireFly Farms.

Today, Sweetgreen has stayed true to its mission of prioritizing quality, sustainable ingredients and fresh produce. Sweetgreen’s menu of salads, warm bowls, protein plates and sides features longtime favorites, including the Harvest Bowl and Crispy Rice Bowl, alongside protein-packed offerings like the Miso Glazed Salmon and Steakhouse Chopped.

Sweetgreen also recently launched a brand new menu item that will be available on opening day: Ripple Fries. Made with five simple ingredients, including wavy-cut russet potatoes, avocado oil, potato starch, fresh herbs and sea salt, then air-fried to perfection, Ripple Fries are designed for optimal dipping, like savoring the last bit of Sweetgreen salad dressing or trying the new Garlic Aioli or Pickle Ketchup.

With a deep commitment to the communities it serves, Sweetgreen is proud to partner with Feed More for its Richmond opening to give back and make a positive impact. For over five decades, Feed More has provided health and hope to neighbors across 29 counties and five cities in Central Virginia. For every meal purchased on opening day, we will donate a meal to Feed More for people in Central Virginia experiencing food insecurity.

In honor of its first Richmond opening and 250th location, Sweetgreen will also offer mini floral bouquets from Richmond Flower Truck, while supplies last, on Tuesday, March 18.

The Carytown space will accommodate up to 24 diners inside and six diners on the restaurant’s patio. For pick-up or delivery