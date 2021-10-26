Sweetgreen Opens Store in World Trade Center

sweetgreen, the national fast casual brand, is opening its latest and arguably most uniquely designed restaurant to date in the renowned World Trade Center development as one of the first food and beverage tenants in Tower 3.

Since its beginning, sweetgreen’s best-in-class design team has set new standards for fast casual dining. Its newest restaurant was thoughtfully designed with a post-COVID working world in mind. Typically boasting expansive dining rooms, the 2,360 square foot space omits indoor seating and features a state of the art pick-up station to cater to sweetgreen’s increasing online consumer base, as well as accommodate COVID-19 precautions.

sweetgreen’s approach to design has always been influenced by its communities and surrounding neighbors, seamlessly integrating through thoughtful design and architecture, and working with local artists to create one-of-a-kind pieces for its restaurants. For the new World Trade Center location, sweetgreen’s in-house design team drew inspiration from the famed Oculus, located adjacent to the restaurant. The design pairs functionality with impact to meet the needs of this high-density Manhattan location, while commemorating a site that holds deep meaning to Americans, and New Yorkers, in particular.