Sweetgreen Partners with Youtuber Valkyrae for New Cooking Segment

Sweetgreen, the seasonal restaurant with the mission of connecting people to real food, and YouTuber and top streamer Valkyrae are teaming up again with a new game-plan to inspire the next generation of healthy eaters. On Sun Sept 26th at 5pm PT, Valkyrae will debut sweetgreen Home Made with Valkyrae in partnership with sweetgreen.

When the two initially teamed up earlier this year, the partnership was a natural fit for Valkyrae who has been a leading voice in her industry on the importance of prioritizing health and wellness in a traditional gamer lifestyle. The two are partnering together again to help the top Youtube gamer reach her goal of balancing health with gaming, while educating and inspiring other young gamers around the importance of healthy eating.

Valkyrae will guide viewers through an interactive, at-home cooking experience, building one of sweetgreen’s seasonal fan favorites, the Elote Bowl, made with ingredients from incredible local farm partners, like corn from Dwelley Family Farms and tomatoes from Durst Family Farms.