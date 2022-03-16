Sweetgreen Relaunches Outpost Program

sweetgreen has relaunched its Outpost Program with a new, plant-forward rebrand that invites nature into the workplace and emphasizes health and wellness for workers as they navigate the future of work and return to office.

Inspired by nature and still life imagery, sweetgreen’s full 360-rebrand of the Outpost Program aims to cultivate sustainable habits, blur the boundary between greenspaces and workspaces, and bring customers what they want – healthy food options made fresh to order.

To date, sweetgreen has over 550 Outposts across 13 markets, an increase of more than 200 pick-up stations since October 2021, pointing to early signs of an urban recovery since the onset of COVID-19. The Outpost program, which offers free delivery to live locations at offices, hospitals, residential buildings and public spaces, has allowed sweetgreen to build its capabilities beyond one-to-one delivery, attract new customers, and weave wellness into the fabric of office culture with healthy, flavorful meals.