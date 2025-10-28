Sweetgreen today unveiled its Late Fall Menu, celebrating the comforting flavors, seasonal ingredients, and shared rituals of fall through one standout ingredient: cauliflower. Transforming a familiar side into the season’s ultimate centerpiece, the Late Fall Menu features two new entrées and one new side. Each new dish highlights roasted garlic parmesan cauliflower, complemented by bold, smoky romesco and other cozy, seasonal flavors. The additions include The Garlic Parm Cauli Bowl, Chicken Cauli Plate, and Garlic Parm Cauli + Romesco available nationwide through December 28.

At the heart of the menu is garlic parmesan cauliflower, roasted until golden brown and paired with caramelized balsamic onions, smoky roasted romesco sauce and housemade creamy basil dressing to create cozy seasonal combinations.

Golden, garlicky and grown by farmers with intention and care, each cauliflower-centric dish offers warmth and a taste of the season in every bite.

Sweetgreen’s Late Fall Menu draws inspiration from familiar favorites, reimagined with mouthwatering flavor combinations. The launch introduces new ingredients to Sweetgreen’s menu for a limited time, including the brand new garlic parmesan cauliflower, along with additions like caramelized balsamic onions, Romesco Sauce, and a creamy basil dressing.

Garlic Parm Cauli Bowl – Garlic Parmesan Cauliflower, Caramelized Balsamic Onions, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Wild Rice, organic Shredded Kale, Roasted Romesco Sauce, Creamy Basil Dressing

Chicken Cauli Plate – Antibiotic-free roasted Chicken, Garlic Parmesan Cauliflower, Caramelized Balsamic Onions, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Wild Rice, Roasted Romesco Sauce, Creamy Basil Dressing

– Antibiotic-free roasted Chicken, Garlic Parmesan Cauliflower, Caramelized Balsamic Onions, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Wild Rice, Roasted Romesco Sauce, Creamy Basil Dressing Garlic Parm Cauli + Romesco Side – Garlic Parmesan Cauliflower, Roasted Romesco Sauce

“At Sweetgreen, our menus have always reflected the best of what each season has to offer,” said Zipporah Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at Sweetgreen. “This fall, we’re honoring cauliflower through craveable and cozy dishes made possible by our partnerships with dedicated farmers, like Freitas Brothers Farms, who bring care and expertise to every harvest.”

Staying true to its commitment to intentional sourcing, Sweetgreen continues to partner with local farms that share its mission of bringing quality, seasonal ingredients to the table. This fall, cauliflower takes center stage, including cauliflower sourced directly from multi-generational Freitas Brothers Farms on California’s Central Coast, which will supply cauliflower to all California restaurants as well as Phoenix, Arizona. Known for growing the best cauliflower thanks to their perennially ideal climate, soil and 80+ years of knowledge, their dedication brings the season’s best cauliflower from farm to table, celebrating both flavor and tradition.

Sweetgreen will spotlight the family behind Freitas Brothers Farms in the third installment of Faces of The Farm, Sweetgreen’s original content series highlighting the people at the heart of Sweetgreen’s sourcing ethos. The new episode will debut shortly after the Late Fall Menu.

The Fall Seasonal Menu is available today through December 28, at Sweetgreen locations nationwide and through the Sweetgreen app. For more information, visit sweetgreen.com and follow @sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.