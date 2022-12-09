Sweetgreen to Roll Out App Redesign for iOS Devices

This month, sweetgreen is rolling out an app redesign across iOS devices, enhancing the user experience of about 50 percent of its digital customers. The final installment wraps a successful upgrade across web, android and iOS experiences; the result of years of data intake and researched improvements, aimed to create a more seamless, efficient and customized guest experience. All users will be able to enjoy the replatform by the end of the year.



The upgraded functions in the replatform, include: default personalized settings for a faster checkout, improved navigation bar for more controlled searching (like easily being able to tap into your challenges and rewards, & getting notified when you’ve got new ones to participate in!), and more flexibility within the order customization experience.



Digital customers have exclusive access to digital rewards and challenges, ordering channels like pickup and delivery, and an expanded menu featuring limited-time releases and collaborative bowls.

“Our redesign was focused on the user experience from day 1, providing our digital customers with an app that looks better, feels streamlined and performs faster than ever before. Our pilot rollout of the experience has met these goals, with customers responding positively to the faster ordering, improved app navigation and new features both in feedback and metrics.” says Daniel Shlossman, sweetgreen CMO.

As a mission-driven restaurant brand meeting customers where they are, sweetgreen’s digital app provides an extension of the first class in-store experience from its roughly 185 locations, regardless of the guest’s device or location.