Sweetgreen Rolls Out Late Summer Menu

Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced its late summer menu featuring a revival of the fan-favorite salad, the Italian Chopped. The salad includes a medley of tangy and refreshing ingredients inspired by coastal flavors that are reminiscent of a Mediterranean holiday. Customers can order the Italian Chopped as part of Sweetgreen’s late summer menu, available starting Tuesday, August 15.

Known for bringing its diners the season’s best produce, Sweetgreen’s summertime salads feature a variety of flavor profiles and hearty options aimed to satisfy everyone’s cravings. In the Italian Chopped, customers can enjoy a mouth-watering combination of iconic Italian flavors, with slices of salami paired with spicy banana peppers and seasonal heirloom cherry tomatoes, all pulled together with a slightly sweet and acidic red wine vinaigrette.

"We’re always excited to add new ingredients to our menu that not only meet our food ethos but also deliver fresh, delicious flavors that we know our community will love,” says Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “With the Italian Chopped joining the menu, Sweetgreen customers can enjoy a new red wine vinaigrette made with avocado oil, and savory ingredients like fresh salami and pickled banana peppers.”

Sweetgreen is also continuing its expansion beyond the bowl with the addition of new sides that will take a permanent spot on the menu. A first for both brands, Sweetgreen is teaming up with Siete Foods, a better-for-you Mexican-American food brand, to create a new, exclusive potato chip flavor - SG x Siete Green Goddess Ranch Potato Chips with a Hint of Poblano - inspired by the flavor of Sweetgreen’s fan-favorite Green Goddess Ranch dressing. The crispy, crunchy and slightly spicy potato chips made with avocado oil are available in Sweetgreen restaurants nationwide, alongside Siete's Sea Salt Potato Chips also being sold in stores.

In addition to The Italian Chopped, Sweetgreen’s late summer menu features more bowls and new sides to choose from, including:

The Elote Bowl , another returning and remixed fan-favorite bowl that takes inspiration from the iconic street food, features roasted corn, charred peppers, and creamy goat cheese on a bed of organic warm quinoa and arugula.

The BBQ Chicken Salad, extends its stay on the menu as one of the most talked about bowls since its launch last season. Featuring juicy apples and crunchy tortilla chips, it's topped with Honey BBQ Sauce, made in partnership with two-time World BBQ Champion Winner Chef Charlie McKenna of Lillie's Q in Chicago, and Sweetgreen's signature Green Goddess Ranch dressing.

Exclusive bowls for Sweetpass and Sweetpass+ members (Sweetgreen's recently launched free and subscription model loyalty program), available for digital and app ordering only. The limited-time items include: The Charcuterie Cobb, Sweetgreen's take on the charcuterie board, stacked with delicious proteins including salami, hard-boiled egg, and blue cheese, as well as crunchy ingredients sprinkled in, like roasted almonds and red onions, all dressed in a balsamic vinaigrette. The Miso Roasted Corn Bowl, which celebrates the newest seasonal ingredients joining the menu, is full of farm-fresh corn and peppers, and served with blackened chicken in a miso sesame ginger dressing.

The Mini Mezze, which joins the kid's menu and is an inspired take on classic Mediterranean flavors, features roasted chicken, hummus, and cucumbers. It's topped with tortilla chips for extra crunch.

Harney & Sons Organic Lemonade, a sweet summertime treat and the newest beverage to the Sweetgreen lineup, is available to order at locations nationwide.

Sweetgreen’s late summer menu will be available through October 23. To learn more about Sweetgreen and its menu, and to sign up for Sweetpass, visit the sweetgreen website. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.