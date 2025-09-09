Sweetgreen is welcoming fall in style, teaming up with Love Island’s Nic Vansteenberghe for a farmer-inspired campaign that brings the season’s flavors to life. The lineup puts a fresh twist on fan favorites, highlighting the rich flavors, textures, and warmth that make this season special, available nationwide starting September 9. For the first time, Sweetgreen is featuring new fall ingredients including jammy roasted tomatoes, candied pumpkin seeds, and garlic breadcrumbs, along with the highly anticipated return of maple glazed Brussels sprouts.

As part of the campaign, Nic stars as the countryman of Sweetgreen’s dreams, bringing playful autumn vibes and a touch of farm surrealism while highlighting Sweetgreen’s seasonal offerings. Fans can join Nic in celebrating the season by shopping a limited-edition “Grown Good” hat, with 100% of proceeds supporting the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation.

“This partnership with Sweetgreen really brought out the countryman in me! I’m proud to represent a brand that champions wellness, not only through their menu but also by giving me the opportunity to raise money for a health-driven cause that’s close to my heart,” says Nic Vansteenberghe.

A Menu Rooted in Farms & Fall

Inspired by the cozy aesthetic of Autumn, the Fall Seasonal Menu features:

Autumn Harvest Bowl – Back by popular demand, our most popular limited-time dish returns with maple glazed Brussels sprouts, blackened chicken, shredded kale, wild rice, roasted sweet potatoes, crisp apples, roasted almonds, creamy goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette.

– Back by popular demand, our most popular limited-time dish returns with maple glazed Brussels sprouts, blackened chicken, shredded kale, wild rice, roasted sweet potatoes, crisp apples, roasted almonds, creamy goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette. Autumn Caesar – In a historic menu moment, the beloved Kale Caesar gets a fall-forward makeover, with candied pumpkin seeds, jammy roasted tomatoes, garlic breadcrumbs, roasted chicken, shredded kale, chopped romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, parmesan cheese, and our fan-favorite caesar dressing.

– In a historic menu moment, the beloved Kale Caesar gets a fall-forward makeover, with candied pumpkin seeds, jammy roasted tomatoes, garlic breadcrumbs, roasted chicken, shredded kale, chopped romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, parmesan cheese, and our fan-favorite caesar dressing. Maple Glazed Brussels + Sweet Potatoes – A craveable taste of fall, featuring maple glazed Brussels sprouts and roasted sweet potatoes finished with a hot honey mustard drizzle, perfect for pairing with your favorite entrees.

Each ingredient is thoughtfully harvested to reflect Sweetgreen’s ethos of food that’s grounded in quality, transparency, and respect for the land. Sweetgreen is proud to work with amazing partners like Jacobs Farm del Cabo and family farms in the Midwest. The garlic breadcrumbs are crafted to perfectly complement vegetables like maple glazed Brussels sprouts from Dynasty Farms, one of Sweetgreen’s longtime partners, bringing the best of the season to every bowl.

“We’re excited to partner with Nic, who brings such fun, playful energy to Sweetgreen while helping us welcome our seasonal menu and ingredients that we get from our amazing farming partners,” says Nicolas Jammet, Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer at Sweetgreen. “We designed this menu to capture the feeling of fall in every bite: the crispness, the comfort, and the abundance of seasonal produce. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a Brussels sprouts lover or trying our autumn twists for the first time.”

The limited-edition “Grown Good” hat will be available exclusively on the Sweetgreen Market website from September 9 through October 27. One hundred percent of proceeds will benefit DRIF.

The Fall Seasonal Menu is available for a limited time all season long at Sweetgreen locations and via the Sweetgreen app. For more information, visit Sweetgreen.com, and follow Sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @sweetgreen.