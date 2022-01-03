Sweetgreen Tests 'Sweetpass' Subscription Service

sweetgreen, the mission-driven brand serving healthy food at scale, today announced it is piloting a new subscription offering: sweetpass. As part of this pilot program, the company will have a limited time offer where sweetpass purchasers can spend just $10 to buy a sweetpass to earn a $3 credit (max one per day) on qualifying delivery, pickup and Outpost digital purchases made only on the sweetgreen app or order.sweetgreen.com for 30 days.

Sweetpass and its limited time promotion will make it easier for loyal and frequent customers to start the year eating healthy, delicious food. This is part of sweetgreen’s ongoing strategy to change from a one-size-fits-all digital experience into a customized experience for each sweetgreen customer, creating more value and connection.

The pass will be available for purchase from January 3rd, 2022 through January 16th, 2022. Passes will be valid for customers for 30 days after their sweetpass purchase, with the pilot program expiring on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022. This offer is exclusive to delivery, pickup and Outpost orders through the sweetgreen app and order.sweetgreen.com and is not available on third-party delivery marketplaces, such as DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates or GrubHub.