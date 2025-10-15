Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand connecting more people to real food, is bringing a one-of-a-kind NYC moment to the Lower East Side. On Saturday, October 18, from 12–3 p.m., the iconic Katz’s Delicatessen, an institution in New York City since 1888, will pop-up with its signature carving station at Sweetgreen’s new Lower East Side location (167 Orchard Street), serving hot, fresh slices of Katz’s world-famous pastrami atop a co-created Sweetgreen x Katz’s Deli “LES Pastrami Salad.”

A deli classic reimagined, the collab salad features crisp romaine and arugula, pickled red onion, tomatoes, fresh dill, Katz’s hand-carved pastrami, rye breadcrumbs, a Katz’s house-cured pickle spear, and Sweetgreen’s housemade Thousand Island dressing made in house. It’s everything you love about a Katz’s sandwich, reinterpreted the Sweetgreen way.

Guests that purchase the “LES Pastrami Salad” in-store will also receive an exclusive Sweetgreen x Katz’s Deli collab hat, a collector-worthy keepsake from this one-day-only celebration, while supplies last. Limit one per person.*

“New York has shaped Sweetgreen from the very first store we opened here, and partnering with Katz’s, a place built on craft, care, and timeless flavor, feels like coming full circle,” said Nicolas Jammet, Sweetgreen Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer. “We both believe in doing things the right way, even when it takes longer, and this collaboration brings that shared love of real food to life in a fresh, unexpected way.”

“The Lower East Side is home for us, so it made perfect sense to bring this collaboration with Sweetgreen to life right here,” said Jake Dell, owner of Katz’s Delicatessen. “We love how they reimagined our classic pastrami sandwich as a fresh, flavorful salad. It’s a fun new way to enjoy a Katz’s favorite while welcoming Sweetgreen to the neighborhood.”

This opening marks a new chapter in Sweetgreen’s New York story. Since launching its first NYC location in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood 12 years ago, the city has grown to become Sweetgreen’s largest market, with 40 restaurants—including three of the newest (Queens–Forest Hills, Brooklyn–Park Slope, and Manhattan–23rd & Park). The Lower East Side location at 167 Orchard Street becomes restaurant No. 41 in NYC, anchoring Sweetgreen even deeper in the city’s vibrant food culture.

The Sweetgreen x Katz’s collab bowl will be available exclusively during the October 18 event at the Lower East Side location from 12-3 pm.

*For the Sweetgreen x Katz’s Deli collab hat, limit one per person. Offer valid in-store only, while supplies last. On October 18, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, customers at our Lower East Side location (167 Orchard Street) who make an in-store purchase of the LES Pastrami Salad and present their receipt will receive one complimentary hat, subject to availability. No substitutions. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash value.