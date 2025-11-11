Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, today announced the opening of its first-ever Infinite Kitchen sweetlane location in Costa Mesa (280 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626) on Tuesday, November 18. The new restaurant marks an evolution in Sweetgreen’s reimagining of fast food—blending its signature in-store hospitality with the efficiency of its cutting-edge Infinite Kitchen technology and the added convenience of a drive-up sweetlane for digital customers.

The Costa Mesa location marks the latest milestone in Sweetgreen’s continued investment in digitally enabled customer experience. First introduced as a pilot concept in 2022, the sweetlane was designed to offer a seamless pickup experience for digital orders. With more than a third of Sweetgreen orders now placed through its owned digital channels, the brand continues to evolve how guests connect with real food in ways that fit their lifestyle.

To use Sweetgreen’s “sweetlane,” customers can place orders in advance through the Sweetgreen app or website and pick them up directly through the drive-thru, where dedicated team members ensure each order is fresh and ready for quick handoff. The restaurant will also feature dine-in seating and in-store pickup for guests who prefer to order inside.

“We launched sweetlane to meet our digital customers where they are: busy, mobile, and looking for better access to real food,” said Chris Tarrant, Chief Development Officer at Sweetgreen. “As we expand the format across new markets, Costa Mesa represents an exciting next step in our journey to make healthy eating more convenient and accessible, without compromising on quality or experience.”

Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the 2,295-square-foot Costa Mesa restaurant features seating for 32 guests. Guests can enjoy Sweetgreen’s signature menu of chef-crafted, protein forward salads, warm bowls, and plates, including favorites like the Harvest Bowl, Crispy Rice Bowl, and Miso Glazed Salmon, as well as the latest seasonal offerings from the Late Fall Menu. The cozy, craveable [late fall] lineup transforms roasted garlic parmesan cauliflower into the star of the season, with new dishes like the Garlic Parm Cauli Bowl and Chicken Cauli Plate, layered with caramelized balsamic onions, roasted romesco sauce, and creamy basil dressing.

This announcement comes on the heels of launching its new macronutrient tracking tool, as Sweetgreen continues to evolve how guests connect with real food through innovation. The new feature, available across its digital platforms, allows customers to view detailed protein, carbohydrate, and fat information for every menu item and use a real-time macro calculator to see how ingredient swaps affect their meal’s nutritional balance. Together with earlier menu upgrades that made Sweetgreen’s offerings even more protein-forward and satisfying, these advancements reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to making personalized, nutritious eating easier and more accessible than ever.