Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand connecting more people to real food, will open its fifth Michigan-based restaurant at The Village of Rochester Hills on Friday, May 23. To celebrate, the brand is bringing the community together for a grand opening activation with local partners and new neighbors.

“Opening in Rochester Hills is an exciting milestone in Sweetgreen’s Midwest expansion as we grow our Michigan community and deepen relationships with trusted local suppliers,” said Christopher Tarrant, Chief Development Officer at Sweetgreen. “We can’t wait to open our doors and serve the Rochester Hills community with fresh, flavorful ingredients from partners like Zingerman’s Creamery and Riverridge Produce.”

Sweetgreen invites the community to experience its new restaurant in Rochester Hills with a day of celebration and giveaways. The grand opening celebration will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and doors open immediately following at 10:00. Giveaways include organic functional wellness drinks from Earthy Botanical Mobile Bar, mini flower bouquets from We Floral Detroit, and Sweetgreen swag (all available while supplies last).

The full menu of salads, warm bowls, protein plates, and sides will be available for purchase for dine-in, delivery, or carry-out. The Rochester Hills location will also feature Sweetgreen’s limited-time KBBQ menu launching nationally May 13 and showcasing a new KBBQ-glazed steak in bold new bowl and plate options—plus a salad packed with spicy, Korean-inspired flavor—all created in collaboration with the Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse, COTE.

With every new restaurant opening, Sweetgreen chooses a local partner to give back to the community. Sweetgreen is proud to partner with Forgotten Harvest to help battle food insecurity in Metro Detroit. For every meal purchased on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to Forgotten Harvest to provide nourishing meals to Metro Detroit residents.

Located at 260 N Adams Road, Rochester Hills, MI, Sweetgreen Rochester Hills is a 2,406 sq ft. restaurant that will seat 22 inside and have ample patio seating. It will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Reservations are available for the Rochester Hills soft opening Tasting Days events on May 21 and 22. Limited time slots are available, and guests can reserve their spot via Eventbrite.