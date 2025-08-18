Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand connecting more people to real food, is opening their sixth DFW location in Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave, Suite 140, Dallas, TX 75205 on Tuesday, August 26.

To celebrate the launch, Sweetgreen will host two preview tastings for the community on August 22 and August 23 from 12 – 6 pm, offering guests the opportunity to try Sweetgreen with a complimentary meal before the official opening.

Sweetgreen’s menu is centered around healthy, filling salads, grain bowls, and hearty protein plates, all made from scratch using sustainably farmed ingredients, with seasonal menus that rotate throughout the year to highlight the freshest flavors and produce. Guests can enjoy a variety of options, from fresh, crisp salads to satisfying bowls, with a focus on real food that is good for both the body and the planet. Sweetgreen sources its ingredients from trusted farm partners, ensuring that each meal is packed with the freshest produce and highest-quality proteins.

“We’re excited to open our sixth Dallas-Fort Worth location in Snider Plaza,” said co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman. “Snider Plaza’s unique mix of local boutiques, beloved eateries, and welcoming atmosphere makes it an ideal place to bring Sweetgreen’s fresh, seasonal menu. We look forward to connecting with the community and inviting our new neighbors to enjoy their favorite bowls alongside new, inspired flavors.”

The Snider Plaza location will open with the summer menu items available including the Peach + Goat Cheese Salad – making its return as a fan favorite, this salad features juicy peaches, creamy goat cheese, and almonds tossed in balsamic vinaigrette; the Elote Bowl – a top-requested dish from Sweetgreen loyalists, made with roasted corn and peppers, goat cheese, tortilla chips, and a lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette; and the Chicken Caprese – roasted chicken, pesto, mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes.

Sweetgreen is committed to building deeper roots in the Dallas-Fort Worth community by sourcing ingredients from local farms, partnering with neighborhood businesses, and supporting local initiatives that align with its core values.

With over 250 locations nationwide, Sweetgreen’s mission remains to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. Since opening its first location in 2007, Sweetgreen has grown into a national brand with a commitment to quality, sustainability, and community.

The grand opening of Sweetgreen’s Snider Plaza location will take place on Tuesday, August 26 with preview tastings being offered to the public on August 22 and August 23. Baked goods from Sugar & Sage Bakery, a flower cart from Le Bloom and 333 Matcha will be available from 10:30 am – 2 pm during the grand opening on Tuesday, August 26.