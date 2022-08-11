Sweetgreen's Elote Bowl Returns in Summer Lineup

Sweetgreen’s late summer menu will be rotating in on August 11, bringing back two seasonal fan favorites.

Back by popular demand, the late summer menu will feature sweetgreen’s twist on the classic Mexican street corn dish, the Elote Bowl. Made with roasted corn, peppers, heirloom tomatoes, shredded cabbage, cilantro, goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, tortilla chips, warm quinoa, arugula, and a lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette, it's the perfect dish to compliment those warm late summer days and nights.

Also back are the Summer BBQ Salad, made with shredded kale, chopped romaine, blackened chicken, raw carrots, shredded cabbage, raw corn, watermelon, cilantro, and the green goddess ranch dressing, and the Roasted Corn + Peppers Side Dish.

Those ordering through the sweetgreen app or website will also have access to online exclusive dishes, like the Spicy Cashew Watermelon Bowl available from August 11, as well as the Miso Roasted Corn Bowl, available beginning September 8.