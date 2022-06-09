Sweetgreen's Summer Menu Arrives in Restaurants

Sweetgreen’s summer menu rotates in Thursday featuring two brand new dishes: the Summer Teriyaki Bowl and the Pesto Summer Veggies side dish.

A universally-loved flavor, the new Teriyaki dressing will feature a sweetgreen spin with tahini as the base for a creamier take on the savory sauce. Leaning into the brand’s food ethos to source sustainably and locally, most markets will feature squash as the seasonal vegetable in this new offering, while select restaurants throughout the South will feature okra, an unusual but versatile veggie in fast casual dining, sourced from new farm partners in Florida, Texas and Georgia.

Summer will also bring the return of the fan-favorite Peach + Goat Cheese salad. This elevated take on a fruit and cheese board is sweet from the summer peaches, tangy from the goat cheese, herby from the basil and mint, and features crunch from the almonds.

The menu will be available through August 10.