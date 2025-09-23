Swig, The Home of the Original Dirty Soda, with over 100 locations nationwide, announced today its partnership with Ovation, the leading guest experience and operations platform for multi-unit restaurants.

Swig’s iconic drinks and treats have fueled rapid growth, and now the brand is doubling down on guest experience. Through Ovation’s Crisp integration, Swig is gathering over 500 surveys per month per location – an unprecedented volume of real-time guest feedback that empowers teams to act fast. Beyond initial feedback, Swig is saving thousands of unhappy customers per month using Ovation’s real-time chat channels between managers and guests.

“Swig has always been about brightening your day with our drive-thru experience,” said Chase Wardrop, COO. “With Ovation, we’re hearing directly from thousands of guests every day, recovering concerns in real time, and ensuring our operations keep up with our growth. The fact that our average online rating has already increased by 0.1 in just a few months shows how much of an impact this partnership is making.”

By partnering with Ovation, Swig is able to:

Capture feedback from guests seamlessly through its Crisp

Recover guests in real time through automated communication

Turn feedback into action to continuously improve

Boost online reviews and reputation across digital

“We’re thrilled to partner with Swig, a brand that is rewriting the rules of the beverage category and one that I personally love,” said Zack Oates, CEO of Ovation. “The amount of feedback Swig collects is extraordinary, and they’re proving that when you listen and act quickly, you win guests for life. Also, try the Raspberry Dream – it changed my life.”