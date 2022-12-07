Swig Comes to Blue Mound, Texas

The Fort Worth community will be able to enjoy even more Dirty Soda when Swig debuts in Blue Mound on Friday, Dec. 9.

Located at 7004 N. Blue Mound Road in Fort Worth, the new customizable soda shop is celebrating its newest location by offering Free Swig Days throughout the weekend! That’s right. From Dec. 9-11, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., every Swig guest will receive a free drink by simply visiting Swig’s newest location.

When the newest Swig opens, it’ll be the perfect place for students, faculty, friends and families to enjoy a refreshment with a twist, including the viral Dirty Soda – a combination of popular soft drinks and delicious flavor-filled mix-ins.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth in Texas and share our Dirty Soda to even more guests,” says Swig Founder Nicole Tanner. “We hope everyone stops by and sees what the hype is all about for themselves by discovering their new favorite treat. We’re celebrating our grand opening all weekend long and can’t wait to spread the love one Swig at a time.”

In preparation for its grand opening, Swig is looking for 30 associates to join the team. Blue Mound’s first Swig will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new opening will mark Swig’s fourth Texas location and 46th systemwide.

Swig offers a variety of fountain drinks that are customizable with a choice of flavors, creams, purees and fresh fruits. In addition to sodas, the popular beverage concept offers Refreshers, Revivers – Swig’s proprietary energy drink – sweet teas, boba teas and treats, including cookies and pretzel bites for the perfect pick-me-up throughout the day.