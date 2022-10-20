Swig Hires Rian McCartan as CEO

Swig, home of the iconic Dirty Soda, is proud to announce Rian McCartan as its Chief Executive Officer.

McCartan is the former Vice President of Global Retail and Real Estate for See’s Candy, a Berkshire Hathaway Company. Prior to working for the 100-year-old iconic chocolate company, McCartan held leadership positions with Fortune 500 retailers like American Eagle Outfitters, Williams-Sonoma, Inc., and Skechers U.S.A.

Throughout his admirable career, McCartan has aspired to lead a brand whose values align with his own. He learned more about that process as a consultant for several leading startups in the direct-to-consumer space, which led him to executive roles at Will Leather Goods and Tecovas. McCartan believes he’s found that partnership in Swig and its primary investor, Savory Fund.

“When I met the Savory team and the founding members of Swig, it was clear from day one that this was my future,” McCartan says. “The team’s level of innovation, commitment to quality, and intense focus on leading the customized beverage sector made this the easiest decision of my career. I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of the Savory family of companies.”

McCartan’s vast experience in various phases of growth capitalization has taught him to be “adaptable, nimble, open to new ideas, and to take calculated risks.” He will bring that expertise to Swig, a skyrocketing brand with 45 locations across five states — with five more to come this year alone.

“After performing an extensive search across the country, it was a unanimous vote to have Rian be Chief Executive Officer of Swig,” says Managing Director and Co-Founder of Savory Fund Andrew K. Smith. “Rian is a branding expert who truly understands the guest experience. He has a love for fast-growing businesses, which he experienced with Skechers, Tecovas, and See’s Candy. With the growth Swig is going to experience in the coming years, we are excited to learn from Rian and watch his leadership further develop this great brand.”

In learning about the company, McCartan was inspired by Swig founder Nicole Tanner and her commitment to community.

“I love the authenticity of the Swig story,” McCartan says. “I also admire Nicole’s personal journey and her dedication to supporting women in the fight against breast cancer with the Save the Cups campaign.”

“I’m thrilled to have Rian McCartan as our new CEO,” Tanner said. “We were looking for someone who would mix in well with our energetic culture and who was also willing to work alongside the team in our stores where all the magic happens. Rian is a perfect fit! With his driven leadership, amazing experience, and exceptional care, Rian will help lead Swig to our next level of success.”