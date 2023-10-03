Swig Hosting 4th annual Save The Cups Fundraiser

This October, the Home of the Original Dirty Soda is working to serve up clean bills of health.

Swig, one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the country, will be hosting its 4th annual Save The Cups. The fundraising goal for 2023 is $250,000, and the campaign — which spans through all of October — promotes awareness, encourages mammograms, and donates the raised funds to pay the medical bills of women fighting breast cancer.

Customers can contribute to the campaign by purchasing featured drinks, specialized merch, or simply making a donation at their local Swig.

Plus, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, Swig will be hosting a Save The Cups festival at Cornbelly’s in Spanish Fork, Utah. Attendees can celebrate at the venue, play games, win prizes, enjoy free Swig, and donate to this great cause. The night will end with a festive fireworks finale.

Save The Cups is not just another give-back campaign — it’s a personal cause for Swig founder Nicole Tanner. She battled breast cancer in 2009 with no insurance to her name, but then she miraculously and generously had her medical bills paid for.

Thirteen years and 55 Swig stores later, she is grateful to be paying it forward in such a monumental way.

“It’s impossible to quantify how important Save The Cups is to me. I know exactly what these women have gone through, and to be able to support them in the same way I was helped has been profoundly meaningful,” Tanner says. “Four years in, I know this is so much bigger than me. I often say that Swig was born so it could lead us to Save The Cups.”

Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. One in eight women will get diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. And 85 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of it. But these sobering statistics are paired with a hopeful one: According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer has a 99 percent survival rate when detected early. Because of this, awareness is a key factor of the Save The Cups campaign.

In its first three years, Save The Cups raised more than $500,000 and has helped more than 35 women pay their medical bills.

“Swig’s strong focus on giving back is one of the reasons we fell in love with the brand,” says Amanda Covington, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for the Larry H. Miller Company, which purchased a majority interest in Swig in 2022. “Giving back is at the heart of what LHM does, and we are inspired by Save The Cups. This year’s goal is ambitious for a one-month-long campaign, but Swig’s community is powerful and knows how to show up, sip, and support one another.”

“Swig is so much more than a soda company. We sell crave-worthy drinks and sweets, but at its core, it’s about that human connection. We call it ‘happiness in a cup,’” adds Rian McCartan, CEO of Swig. “Save The Cups has become a true movement thanks to the authenticity, leadership, and passion of our founder, Nicole Tanner. And every year, we are in awe of the way our customers step up and spread the love.”