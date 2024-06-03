With strong corporate growth and over 500 franchise units signed across the U.S. and Canada, Swig has expanded its C-Suite and named Daniel Batty Chief Development Officer.

Batty comes to Swig with more than 20 years of experience in the quick-service segment and involvement in more than 2,000 development projects. For the past five years, he was Vice President of Design and Construction at Dutch Bros Coffee, where he oversaw development growth of 29 new stores in 2018 to 180 new stores in 2024.

Prior to Dutch Bros, Batty worked at McDonald’s, CKE Restaurants, and Dunkin Brands, where he built and led strategies for development, franchise growth, operations management, vendor partnerships, business acceleration, and team leadership in high-visibility, highly competitive markets. His penchant for problem-solving has led to productive work environments that have gained national recognition amongst leading brands.

“Daniel is a game-changer. He is experienced, strategic, and uniquely qualified to help lead Swig’s expansion across North America,” says Alex Dunn, CEO of Swig. “Swig is more than a beverage company; we need leaders who understand our mission of fostering human connections and sharing ‘happiness in a cup.’ It’s clear Daniel is cut from the same culture cloth, and we’re honored to have him join team Swig.”

With over 80 stores open, 500 franchise stores signed, and hundreds more corporate stores planned, Batty’s development acumen comes at the perfect time in Swig’s growth trajectory.

“Throughout my time in the industry, I had the pleasure of connecting with Swig’s leadership team and was struck by their commitment to culture in the workplace. Swig founder Nicole Tanner is a visionary, and the ideas she and the team have in development will change the industry and put Swig on the map,” Batty said. “In the end, I am a builder. The opportunity to join Swig in their journey will allow me to share in their vision for the brand, work alongside the team as they grow, and celebrate in our future success.”

Founded in 2010 in St. George, Utah, Swig has grown to 81 locations across seven states and is the OG of the Dirty Soda phenomenon.

Batty’s hire follows many strategic C-suite appointments for Swig in the last year: Dylan Roeder was named CMO, Chase Wardrop, COO, and Bill Ayers, CFO.