Swig Names Jordan Hill Senior Director of Development and Facilities

Swig, home of the Original Dirty Soda, has welcomed Jordan Hill as its Senior Director of Development and Facilities. Hill is the former Senior Director of Construction and Facilities at Café Rio.

Hill started his career with stints at both Hansen Construction and Zwick Construction. While at Hansen, he built store No. 18 for Café Rio and developed a relationship with their team. In 2013, he joined Café Rio corporate, where he focused on development and oversaw explosive growth from store 67 to store 192.

That experience will be vital as Swig plans to open 25 corporate stores in 2023 and is beginning to fulfil its wildly popular multi-unit franchising initiative.

“I was instantly inspired by the passion of the team,” Hill says. “It wasn’t just about the numbers — although the numbers are phenomenal. The passion was about showcasing this beloved brand and sharing the Swig experience with new markets. Swig’s future is so bright, and while I’ve only worked here a few weeks, it already feels like home.”

Hill’s vast experience was crucial at Café Rio during COVID-19. In addition to store growth, he oversaw the completion of a $4-million commissary for the company that now serves 83 stores and solved logistical issues that arose during the pandemic. This agility and flexibility will serve him well at Swig, which is hyper-focused on innovation.

“We are thrilled to continue to add tenured and well-rounded experience to our leadership team,” says Rian McCartan, CEO of Swig. “Jordan’s blended experience with growth, as well as boots on the ground development, will be a critical component as we continue to scale corporate-owned stores across the U.S. and as we support our multi-unit franchisees with their development goals.”

In 2022, Swig was acquired by The Larry H. Miller Company from Savory Fund, introduced multi-unit franchising, and announced a Swig experience coming to Megaplex theaters in 2023.