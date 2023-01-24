Swig to Open in Edmond, Oklahoma

The Edmond community will soon be able to enjoy Dirty Soda, as Swig gets set to debut in the neighborhood on Friday, Jan. 27.

Located at 1132 S Bryant Ave., the new customizable soda shop is celebrating its newest location by offering Free Swig throughout the opening weekend, with every guest receiving a free drink when they stop by Swig’s newest location between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Jan. 27-29.

The new Swig location in Edmond will be a great spot for students, faculty, friends and families to enjoy a refreshing treat with a unique twist. The store will, of course, feature the popular Dirty Soda – a one-of-a-kind combination of well-known soft drinks and tasty flavor-filled mix-ins.

“We’re incredibly honored by the growing success we’ve had over the years,” says Swig Founder Nicole Tanner. “We invite everyone in Edmond to come and experience the unique flavors and customization options that have made Swig a hit. We are excited to celebrate our grand opening and share our passion for soda with the community."

Edmond’s first Swig will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will mark the brand’s fourth Oklahoma location and 47th systemwide.

Swig offers a variety of fountain drinks that are customizable with a choice of flavors, creams, purees and fresh fruits. In addition to sodas, the popular beverage concept offers Refreshers, Revivers – Swig’s proprietary energy drink – sweet teas, boba teas and treats, including cookies and pretzel bites for the perfect pick-me-up throughout the day.