Swig Opens 50th Location

Fifty stores. Five states. And home of the Original Dirty Soda.

Thirteen years ago, Swig began as a soda shack in St. George, Utah. Today, it has become one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in the country and is set to open its 50th corporate store this month.

To commemorate this momentous milestone, on Friday, April 21, Swig will be offering drinks starting at just 50 cents and 50 cent cookies at every store systemwide. The brand anticipates a massive turnout for the epic event, as Swig’s customer base is seriously loud with their loyalty.

“Swig’s customers are like family to me,” says Nicole Tanner, founder of Swig. “We are so much more than a soda shop. We are a true community, and I can’t wait for us to celebrate with this incredible 50-cent deal. I’m so proud of our journey to get to 50 stores, and I’m constantly inspired by Swig’s future.”

A big part of Swig’s future is multi-unit franchising. Announced in late 2022, Swig received more than 700 franchising inquiries without any advertising or marketing. Since turning on franchising at the first of the year, Swig has signed 40 units across two groups in the southeast — one based out of Charlotte, North Carolina and the other based out of Orlando, Florida. Additionally, it has a robust pipeline and is on track to sign more than 250 units throughout 2023.

“Swig was a no-brainer investment for us,” says Altitude Lake Enterprises, one of Swig’s recently signed franchise groups. “As franchisors, we know a hot brand when we see one, and Swig fits that category perfectly. The product is top-notch, the innovation is constant, and the community buy-in is undeniable. We are thrilled to join the Swig family and introduce this exciting company to new markets.”

In November 2022, Swig was acquired by The Larry H. Miller Company. It also announced a Megaplex experience coming in 2023 and will open a total of 25 corporate stores in 2023.

“The fact that we are hitting 50 stores before franchising even comes into the mix is a testament to how beloved this brand is,” says Rian McCartan, CEO of Swig. “Swig means so much to so many people, and we are energized by our plans to bring it coast to coast.”