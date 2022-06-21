Swig Opens in Norman, Oklahoma

The Norman community just got their first sip of a Dirty Soda when Swig opened its doors near Legacy Park on Friday, June 10.

Located at 1904 24th Ave. NW, the new customizable soda shop celebrated its Norman debut by offering Free Swig Days throughout the weekend. From June 10-12, every Swig guest received a free drink and cookie.

Norman’s new Swig is the perfect place for students, faculty, friends and families to enjoy a refreshment with a twist, including the viral Dirty Soda – a combination of popular soft drinks and delicious flavor-filled mix-ins.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth in Oklahoma and are proud to give the Norman community their very own Swig,” says Swig Founder Nicole Tanner. “We’ve hired an incredible local team and we’re all thrilled to be serving our one-of-a-kind drinks and treats to the Norman community. Plus, our shop is in an awesome location, right next to Legacy Park, so locals can grab customized drinks and treats for a picnic at the park!”

Norman’s first Swig is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new opening marks Swig’s third Oklahoma location and 41st systemwide.

Swig offers a variety of fountain drinks that are customizable with a choice of flavors, creams, purees and fresh fruits. In addition to sodas, the popular drink concept offers Refreshers, Revivers – Swig’s proprietary energy drink – sweet teas, boba teas and treats, including cookies and pretzel bites for the perfect pick-me-up throughout the day.