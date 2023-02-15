Swig Supports Charities through Third Annual 'Share The Love' Campaign

Swig has felt the love — and is giving it right back.

From Feb. 10-18, the undisputed leader in the customized beverage category is hosting its third annual “Share The Love” campaign, which will support more than 30 charities chosen by its employees. The team members from each of Swig’s 48 locations (across five states) have selected meaningful local organizations that will receive a portion of profits during the week-long timeframe. The ultimate fundraising goal across all locations is $50,000.

Every Dew Gooder Drink sold will result in a $1 donation, as well as a portion of proceeds from specialty stickers and swag. Plus, Swig customers can simply add a donation to any order! Check out which charity each Swig location is supporting at swigdrinks.com/sharethelove.

“The success of Swig has enabled us to give back in bigger, more meaningful ways — and nothing makes me happier,” says Nicole Tanner, who started Swig in 2010. “What I love most about Share the Love is that our team members get to choose the charities most important to them. This campaign inspires and uplifts not only the community, but it energizes every member of the Swig family.”

The cause closest to Tanner is Swig’s Save The Cups, which runs during the month of October. Save The Cups helps pays the medical bills of patients and raises awareness for breast cancer and it has contributed an astounding $550,000 in its third year of existence. Both Share the Love and Save The Cups are a part of Swig’s Giveback program.

“With Nicole’s example and leadership, giving back has become a core value of our company culture,” says Rian McCartan, CEO of Swig. “As Swig catapults in growth, we can’t wait to continue the tradition and give back to even more communities across the country.”

In November 2022, Swig was acquired by The Larry H. Miller Company. It also announced multi-unit franchising, a Megaplex experience coming in 2023, and will open 25 corporate stores in 2023.