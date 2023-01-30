Swig Welcomes Geoffrey Alter as Director of Supply Chain

Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda, has welcomed Geoffrey Alter as its Director of Supply Chain. This pivotal hire comes as Swig experiences exponential growth with both corporate stores and newly-announced multi-unit franchising.

Alter comes to Swig with more than two decades in the food and beverage industry. After working as a chef at high-end French and Mediterranean restaurants, he joined Sysco — the world’s largest food distributor — where he served as both a regional and district sales manager for more than three years. Most recently, he excelled at Costa Vida, where he worked for more than a decade as executive chef, supply chain director, and safety director.

“I chose Swig because of the people. It is a brand with an incredible upside for growth, but none of that matters without the people — and Swig’s team is phenomenal,” says Geoffrey Alter, who lives in Utah with his wife and three kids. “I am thrilled to join this amazing company and utilize 20-plus years of experience in cooking, sourcing, and food safety to create the best possible experience for our teams and customers. My philosophy has always been to anticipate and deliver customers’ needs before they even know they need them.”

Alter’s impeccable record shined during the Covid-19 pandemic, where at Costa Vida he led the Risk Response team and expertly managed supply chain difficulties. His leadership will be put to good use at Swig, which is expanding across the country with plans to open more than 25 corporate stores in 2023 and has multi-unit franchising contracts well underway. Swig was acquired by The Larry H. Miller Company in November 2022 and will also expand with a Swig experience at Megaplex theaters.

“We are thrilled to be able to add such tenured Supply Chain experience to our existing bench of exceptional talent,” says Rian McCartan, CEO of Swig. “With multi-unit franchising growing at full speed, Geoff’s contributions and leadership will be instrumental in expanding our supply chain and product development.”