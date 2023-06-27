SWIPEBY with AI Launches for Restaurants

Restaurants may just have gotten the extra boost they need to improve their business with today’s launch of SWIPEBY with AI. SWIPEBY is rolling out a whole set of AI-driven features in its holistic direct ordering platform that will use the power of AI to improve customer interaction, upselling purchases, making reviews more manageable and powerful, and improving marketing within. Additionally, local restaurants that have traditionally fallen behind enterprise organizations now have an advanced tech engine working for them without needing technical expertise or large time commitments.

“We give one-person and family-run restaurants the resources of a savvy thousand-person organization,” says Carl Turner, CEO and founder of SWIPEBY. “Using AI is no longer just a theory. We’ve actually put it into practice and our operators are beginning to take advantage of features that bring scaled, trained and specialized teams to small businesses artificially.”

Earlier this year, SWIPEBY rolled out its Snapshot AI tool for restaurants to quickly and easily generate food photos based on menu descriptions. Now SWIPEBY with AI includes a suite of AI features across multiple business functions. Upselling and cross-selling, reviews management, remarketing are the first AI-driven features to be released.

SWIPEBY Edda functions as a customer-facing AI Guest Assistant. Edda provides a human-like interaction with a customer that makes useful suggestions for additional items the customer may want to purchase. Not just a programmatic upselling and cross-selling tool, Edda uses common sense and wide training in addition to items in the shopping cart, available items, order history and other real-time customer and business data points to make highly personalized suggestions. It will never just say, “because other people purchased this,” instead it will give solid reasoning for the suggestions. Operators will be able to see what menu items have been selected based on Edda’s suggestions. SWIPEBY chose to prioritize the release of Edda because upselling and cross-selling can significantly boost revenues for a business. It is estimated that product recommendations drive up to 30 percent of e-commerce site revenues according to a Barilliance 2020 report.

SWIPEBY AI Review Consultant means a restaurant never misses the opportunity to respond to a review. SWIPEBY’s 5-star Review Management tool, released in 2022, helps increase stellar reviews for its operators. Now SWIPEBY with AI expands upon that by keeping track of all new public reviews and crafting an appropriate response using business data, such as current promotions and specials. The operator is notified via text of each review and the suggested response and can approve to post or send editing notes to receive a new draft. In this way, they quickly acknowledge five-star reviews and address negative comments that are in the language of the reviewer, engage with their customer and increase loyalty to build a brand that is responsive, personable and caring. A Trustpilot study showed that 53 percent of consumers look at all reviews before making a purchase, and 88 percent will use a business that responds to all reviews. Responding promptly and appropriately to reviews, even negative ones, leads to more positive reviews and higher customer ratings.

SWIPEBY Deep Reviews Insights is a monthly AI-driven report that provides an analysis of public reviews and an easily digestible summary from vast amounts of public data. It provides insights that would typically require an expensive consulting firm.

SWIPEBY AI Remarketing significantly upgrades SWIPEBY’s current remarketing engine. As with the current programmatic remarketing tool, the new AI-driven feature sends emails to customers that haven’t ordered after a certain number of days. The difference is that the new version is entirely AI powered. AI plans and writes unique emails for each customer every time. Instead of a cookie-cutter approach to mass email that uses templates, merge tags, etc., SWIPEBY AI Remarketing creates and sends custom content for every interaction using real time data like promotions, order history, available items, time of day, weather and other inputs. A McKinsey & Company study showed that 71 percent of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions. Operators can see email statistics, the content that was sent and the performance of the coupons they offer.

“We’re excited by the potential SWIPEBY with AI offers our operators. By embedding AI into the SWIPEBY platform, we have quickly developed and released AI-driven features that give independent restaurants all the advantages a megacorporation has and may even wish for,” adds Turner. “SWIPEBY is transforming the use of AI from single interactions, like creating a photo or designing a website, to incorporating AI into thousands of touchpoints and transactions every day. It significantly improves the way any restaurant engages with customers and makes operational decisions. It will only get more powerful from here!”

SWIPEBY Edda, AI Review Consultant and Remarketing are available now for select SWIPEBY operators. Deep Review Insights is in beta with social media management and pricing recommendations expected to be rolled out in July. Other AI features will be released on a biweekly to monthly schedule.

Due to the popularity of AI and high impact of features, SWIPEBY has opened a waitlist for businesses interested in taking advantage of the capabilities. Those interested in joining the list can complete the form found at https://swipe.by/.