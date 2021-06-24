Sysco, Red Gold Launch Virtual Cookoff Competition with Top Prizes in Play

An Instagram competition with Sysco can earn a foodservice operator one of three grand prizes, including a ticket aboard a fighter jet in Sysco Foodie’s Red Gold Folds of Honor Virtual Cookoff. The deadline for your entry is July 16th.

“It’s a unique way to celebrate Folds of Honor and its mission to support the families of fallen military heroes,” says Becca Yeagy, Red Gold’s Senior Marketing Manager of Foodservice. “We’ve partnered with Sysco to raise awareness of Folds of Honor and Red Gold’s 1 oz. Folds of Honor Ketchup Dipping Cup. This contest is easy, fun and a way to earn a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Three prizes will be given away to foodservice operators through the contest. First prize is an exhilarating experience aboard a jet fighter at Stallion 51 in Kissimmee, FL, along with a $1,500 travel stipend. Second prize is a golf outing with Folds of Honor founder, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney at Patriot Golf Course in Owasso, OK and a $1,000 travel stipend. The third-place winner receives a couple’s weekend experience at Folds of Honor Cottages in Owasso along with a $750 travel stipend.

To enter, a foodservice operator must post a photography or video of a meal that demonstrates the use of ketchup as an essential ingredient to your Instagram account, tag @SyscoFoodie, follow @SyscoFoodie, and include the hashtag #SyscoVirtualCookOff in the post copy. During the entry period, each submission will be curated into a gallery and the public will vote for their favorite submission. One vote will be allowed per email address. The submission with the most votes will win the top prize followed by a second and third-place winner.

Red Gold has donated nearly $200,000 to the Folds of Honor charity since it launched a line of Folds of Honor ketchup products starting in 2020. A portion of proceeds from the sale of Folds of Honor Ketchup to goes directly to support the non-profit foundation. The Folds of Honor Ketchup line includes 20 oz. plastic squeeze bottles, 1 oz. dip cup and 9-gram packets.

Get the full details about entering and voting at www.Foodie.Sysco.com/blog/sysco-virtual-cookoff-contest.